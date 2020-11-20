Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max breaks records in DisplayMate test

The iPhone 12 has been the center of attention of the mobile world since its release a month ago. The demand for the iPhone 12 has been putting a strain on Apple to provide enough units worldwide on time because the people just can’t get enough of it.

As the devices reach more and more reviewers, we get to see even more impressive news coming out related to the iPhone 12. DisplayMate did their review of the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s Super Retina XDR OLED display and it is mindblowing.

The display of the iPhone 12 Pro Max has broken more than 10 performance records. The 12 Pro Max received an A+ rating and an absolute color accuracy of 0.9 JNCD that is visually indistinguishable From perfect. Image contrast accuracy and intensity scale accuracy were of the highest quality too.

The XDR OLED display of the iPhone 12 Pro Max has the highest full white screen brightness of the existing OLED display with 825 nits. The HDR peak brightness is 1200 nits. The display also has the lowest screen reflectance at just 4.8%.

The power efficiency of the iPhone 12 Pro max has also increased by up to 10% over the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The following are the ten records that the XDR OLED display of the iPhone 12 Pro Max has broken:

Image Source: Macworld, DisplayMate

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk