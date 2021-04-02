Apple iPhone Brand Loyalty reaches the highest levels ever recorded

According to a new survey of 5,000 US smartphone users ages 18 and older, conducted from March 3 to 20, 2021, by SellCell.com, almost 92% of respondents who own an iPhone plan to stick with the brand when they upgrade to a new phone. That number was slightly increased from the last time SellCell did the survey back in 2019, reports PCMag.

By contrast, Samsung Galaxy phone owners will stick with another Samsung just 74% of the time as the number has dropped, from 86%. The other major Android-based phone brands are all down as well. Google Pixel users would stay with that brand only 65% of the time (down from 84%). The results are even worse for LG—37% would stay, down from 61%—and Motorola: 29%, down from 61%.

Sellcell.com says it is not surprised by the latter two, as those companies’ US market share has been eroding for a while. It also thinks that Samsung and Google are suffering because of consumers’ growing privacy consciousness—something Apple is looking to exploit via new public awareness about user tracking.

The reasons to switch are what the smartphone makers should pay most attention to since those areas need improvement. The small percentage of iPhone users looking to defect are mostly doing it because they consider that the other brand either has better tech (38%) or better design (26.4%).

Source: PCMag

