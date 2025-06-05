Apple Loses Legal Battle Has To Allow App Store Payment Links

Apple just lost a key legal battle. The company tried to pause a court-ordered change to its App Store policies. But the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied that request.







This decision means Apple must allow app developers to direct users to outside payment options. That’s a major shift from its long-standing rules.

Court Upholds Developer Rights As Apple Loses

The case dates back to the Apple vs. Epic Games lawsuit. While Apple won most parts of that case in 2021, one ruling went against them. The court ordered Apple to stop blocking developers from linking to external payment methods.

Apple tried to delay that change. The company argued it would hurt user privacy and security. But the appeals court rejected that argument. It ruled Apple had not shown enough harm to justify another delay. As a result, the App Store must now comply with the court’s decision.







What Changes for Developers?

Developers can now include buttons or links in their iOS apps. These will take users to websites where they can make payments outside of Apple’s system.

That’s important because Apple normally takes a 15–30% cut of all in-app purchases. Directing users elsewhere could help developers keep more of their revenue.

Apple can still set guidelines. For example, developers must follow certain design standards. But Apple can’t completely block external links anymore.

Apple Pushes Back, Yet Again

Even though the court has ruled, Apple is still pushing back. The company says it will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. In the meantime, it plans to roll out new App Store rules that meet the court’s demands, just barely.

Critics say Apple’s changes are too limited. They argue the company is trying to follow the letter of the law, not its spirit.

Apple Loses: Bigger Impact Ahead?

This ruling could set a precedent. Other countries are already challenging Apple’s control over app payments. The European Union’s Digital Markets Act also forces Apple to allow more payment freedom. If global pressure continues, Apple may have to open its ecosystem even further.