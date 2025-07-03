It took time, but Apple has now joined Meta’s social media platform, Threads, nearly two years post-launch. Threads. Over 4.8 million people followed the verified @apple account right away. This resulted from Meta’s Instagram auto-follow function. All of the company’s Instagram followers were instantly added to the Threads account. The same strategy boosted Threads at its launch.

Threads is still considered a growing alternative to X, formerly Twitter. However, its long-term engagement remains to be seen. Apple’s new account has not yet shared any posts. Its function and potential applications are currently unknown. However, as was done on X in the past, the business may employ Threads for promotional content.

There, the company has over 9.8 million followers, though it does not engage in regular posting on that platform. However, Apple actively posts to its 34 million+ Instagram followers as part of its “Shot on iPhone” campaign. Now, threads could be used as a placeholder or as a new home for upcoming announcements or campaigns.