Apple Refines Liquid Glass Ui With Ios 26 Beta 2 Release

Apple is actively polishing its new Liquid Glass interface as part of the iOS 26 development cycle. The second beta of iOS 26, released Monday, introduces key improvements in usability and design, responding to early criticism from developers and testers.







Unveiled at WWDC 2025, Liquid Glass represents a significant visual shift for Apple’s operating system. Inspired by real-world glass properties, like translucency and light refraction, the interface brings a more fluid, futuristic aesthetic to iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices.

But its debut wasn’t without challenges.

Early users flagged serious concerns, especially around readability. One major issue was with the Control Center, which appeared “nearly unreadable” due to the interface’s semi-transparent overlay. The visual blending of icons and widgets beneath made it difficult to distinguish buttons and sliders.







yeah i cant defend this pic.twitter.com/MmFQ4hMjba — Holly – I like tech (@AnxiousHolly) June 10, 2025

In response, Apple has now adjusted the background blur, making the Control Center easier to read by better obscuring the underlying Home Screen content.

iOS 26 beta 2 blurs the background of the Control Center pic.twitter.com/vhJzkXDoFE — Aaron (@aaronp613) June 23, 2025

Notifications See Partial Fixes

Another point of contention was the legibility of notifications, which many testers found hard to read, especially on light or bright backgrounds. In iOS 26 Beta 2, Apple has made notifications “a bit sharper, but still need work.” The update signals an ongoing effort to fine-tune contrast and readability before the public release.

Additional Features in Beta 2

Beyond UI adjustments, Apple has also added several new features and enhancements across iOS:

An Accessibility section now appears on App Store product pages

iCloud sync for the Journaling app is now available on iPads

Apple Wallet gets new order tracking capabilities

A new Apple Music Radio widget has been introduced for users’ Home Screens

More Tweaks Expected Ahead of Fall Launch

Although these updates mark progress, they are not the final version of iOS 26. Apple is expected to roll out more adjustments over the coming months. Still, the latest beta shows that Apple is “actively listening to early user feedback and making tweaks accordingly.”

The full release of iOS 26 is anticipated in the fall of 2025, when users worldwide will experience the final iteration of Liquid Glass and its surrounding features.