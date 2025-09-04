Apple has pushed out a new version of Safari Technology Preview, the company’s experimental browser that has been evolving since its debut in March 2016. The testbed app is Apple’s way of letting developers and curious users preview features that may eventually ship in the stable version of Safari.

The latest release, Safari Technology Preview 227, comes with a broad slate of fixes and improvements. Apple says the update touches everything from accessibility and animations to CSS, HTML, JavaScript, networking, WebAssembly, and more. Updates also extend to Forms, Editing, Images, Rendering, Storage, Tables, Web API, Web Inspector, and SVG.

This build works on macOS Sequoia as well as macOS Tahoe, the upcoming version of macOS slated for release later this year. Users who already have Safari Technology Preview installed can grab the new update through the Software Update tool in System Settings or System Preferences. Those interested in trying it for the first time can download the browser directly from Apple’s website, where full release notes are also posted.

Safari Technology Preview runs alongside the standard Safari browser, giving developers and testers a safe space to experiment without disrupting their primary setup. Apple’s goal is to collect early feedback and refine features before they roll out more widely. Despite its developer-oriented purpose, the app is open to everyone; no developer account is required.