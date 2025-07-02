A new version of Apple’s experimental Safari Technology Preview browser has been released. The browser, which was first released in 2016, allows users to test features that will be included in later Safari editions. Version 222 of the Apple Safari browser update brings a number of compatibility and performance enhancements. Notably, improvements focus on topics including the Web API, accessibility, CSS, media, rendering, and scrolling. The purpose of these modifications is to increase browser dependability and get features ready for future mainstream Safari releases.

At the moment, macOS Sequoia and macOS Tahoe are compatible with Safari Technology Preview 222. These are the most recent macOS versions from Apple, which should be released later this year. As a result, the upgraded experimental browser is immediately useful for those using more recent versions of macOS.

The Apple Safari browser update can be found under Software Update in System Preferences or System Settings. The updated version will only be visible to people who have already downloaded the browser from Apple’s website. Apple has posted release notes on its Safari Technology Preview website with all the information.

Despite being designed for developers, this version can be used without an Apple developer account. Furthermore, there are no system problems when using the preview version in conjunction with the standard Safari browser. With this release, Apple keeps gathering user and developer input to improve Safari’s essential functionalities.