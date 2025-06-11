Macos Tahoe 26 Brings Features That Might Just Beat Windows 11

At WWDC 2025, Apple unveiled macOS Tahoe 26 with a twist. Now, users can enjoy a major update that finally brings key features many Windows users have loved for years. Alongside it, users can also enjoy a sleek new design that could make you rethink your OS loyalty.







Clipboard History Makes Mac Workflows Faster

After years of Mac users begging for it, Clipboard History has finally arrived. You can now press a shortcut to view and paste from a list of recent clips—just like Windows does. This feature alone might stop some users from returning to Windows for productivity tasks.

macOS Also Gets the Liquid Glass Interface

Tahoe brings Apple’s new Liquid Glass design to the desktop. Expect translucent docks, frosted sidebars, and a fully transparent menu bar. The system reacts dynamically to light and content, making your screen feel fluid and alive.

Widgets now live right on the desktop, customizable in light and dark modes, and an Appearance menu lets you tweak folder colors, icon styles, and more.







Spotlight Becomes a Power Tool

Apple has given Spotlight its biggest overhaul yet. The revamped search offers smart filters, AI suggestions, and keyboard shortcuts. Press Command + number to jump to apps, files, shortcuts, or clipboard history. It even integrates with Shortcuts and Live Activities straight from the menu bar.

Continuity Expands Mac’s Reach

Tahoe brings even tighter iPhone integration. A new Phone app on Mac lets you answer calls, view voicemails, and screen callers. Incoming calls can now trigger live Activity alerts. These features blur the line between phone and desktop.

macOS Gaming Gets Serious

Game enthusiasts get some love too. The new Apple Games app centralizes all installed games, complete with a Game Overlay for quick settings tweaks and friend invites. MacBooks get a Low Power Mode to extend battery life during play, and the new Metal 4 API brings better graphics performance, frame interpolation, and denoising.

AI and Accessibility Get Smarter

Apple Intelligence is now across macOS Tahoe. Shortcut automation allows AI workflows for tasks like summarizing or image creation. Live Translation works in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone. Accessibility receives major updates with Live Reader, Braille support, Vehicle Motion Cues, and a big-screen Magnifier using your iPhone camera.

End of macOS-Windows Comparisons?

With notebook-style clipboard syncing, system translucency, intelligent search, phone integration, gaming tools, and AI features, Tahoe 26 checks almost every Windows 11 comfort box. When it launches this fall, it may well make some users question why they ever left the Mac.