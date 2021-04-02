News, Technology

Apple set to use Tesla’s megapack batteries at its California solar farm

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 45 sec read>

Apple has announced that it is building a huge battery storage project at the Northern California solar park. However, it is said that the company will use Tesla battery packs in order to make this project a success.

This newly-announced setup will store up to 240 megawatt-hours of energy and will consist of 85 Tesla lithium-ion ‘megapacks’ which will be used to help power the company’s corporate headquarters in Cupertino.

The battery that Apple will be using was announced by Tesla in 2019. Though the 60MW storage setup Apple will be using is not Tesla’s biggest, though. The company has built bigger overall battery storage solutions in Australia and south of Houston, Texas of around 100MW in size.

Lisa Jackson, Vice President at Apple stated the following:
“The challenge with clean energy — solar and wind — is that it’s by definition intermittent. If we can do it, and we can show that it works for us, it takes away the concerns about intermittency and it helps the grid in terms of stabilization. It’s something that can be imitated or built upon by other companies.”

Despite both Apple and Tesla notoriously poaching talent from others, it is quite apparent that both companies are now countering each other in the renewable energy sector as well.

Apple renewable energy Tesla
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

COD Players Beware! Malware Disguised as ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Cheats revealed

in News, Technology
Apr 1, 2021  ·   1 min read

Twitter now lets you add stickers to your Fleets

in News, Social Media
Apr 1, 2021  ·   27 sec read

Lahore to become a smart city: PITB setting up Internet of Things (IoT) devices across the city

in News, Technology
Apr 1, 2021  ·   1 min read