It was announced earlier this week that Apple intends to use an iPhone chip to create a low-cost MacBook. According to reports, the upcoming device will use the A18 Pro CPU and a 13-inch display. Silver, blue, pink, and yellow are probably going to be available color choices. Last summer, evidence of this device was found in the backend code of Apple Intelligence. After verifying that the A18 Pro chip was being used, the algorithm recognized the computer as “Mac17,1.”

Instead of using the typical M-series CPUs, this would be the first Apple MacBook to run on an iPhone chip. More memory options, improved display compatibility, and larger core counts are all features of M-series CPUs. In contrast, Thunderbolt ports and multiple external displays are not anticipated to be supported by the A18 Pro.

It’s probably only 8 GB of unified memory, which makes it a genuinely entry-level device. The company may repurpose the M1 MacBook Air’s design in order to further save expenses. By doing this, the model would be more distinct from the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.