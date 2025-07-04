By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple

It was announced earlier this week that Apple intends to use an iPhone chip to create a low-cost MacBook. According to reports, the upcoming device will use the A18 Pro CPU and a 13-inch display. Silver, blue, pink, and yellow are probably going to be available color choices. Last summer, evidence of this device was found in the backend code of Apple Intelligence. After verifying that the A18 Pro chip was being used, the algorithm recognized the computer as “Mac17,1.”

Instead of using the typical M-series CPUs, this would be the first Apple MacBook to run on an iPhone chip. More memory options, improved display compatibility, and larger core counts are all features of M-series CPUs. In contrast, Thunderbolt ports and multiple external displays are not anticipated to be supported by the A18 Pro.

It’s probably only 8 GB of unified memory, which makes it a genuinely entry-level device. The company may repurpose the M1 MacBook Air’s design in order to further save expenses. By doing this, the model would be more distinct from the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

9th And 10th Muharram

Will Mobile Signals Be Suspended in Islamabad on 9th and 10th Muharram?

Cursor Ai

Cursor Ai holds First Community Meetup in Pakistan, Looks to Expand Community Footprint

Top Ai Tools

Top AI Tools Now Being Used to Create Phishing Websites

Tech

Tech Risks and Compliance: What Should Firms Expect in 2025?

Secp

SECP Reinforces Legal Transparency by Resolving 124 Appeals in FY 2024–25

Ali Tareen Slams Pcbs Victory Lap Over Psl X Cites Plummeting Fan Engagement

Ali Tareen Slams PCB’s ‘Victory Lap’ Over PSL X, Cites Plummeting Fan Engagement

Alibaba Pakistan Partnership To Drive Exports Through Digital Payments

Alibaba Pakistan Partnership to Drive Exports Through Digital Payments

Auto Draft

Dell Collaborates With Nvidia to Come Up With the Most Potent AI Supercomputer

Rawalpindi Residents Face Major Water Charges Hike In This Area

Rawalpindi Residents Face Major Water Charges Hike in THIS Area

Call Of Duty Leak Ignites Debate Over Fortnite Style Audio Visualizer

Call of Duty Leak Ignites Debate Over Fortnite-Style Audio Visualizer

Punjab Launches Online Bidding For Fancy Number Plates

Punjab Launches Online Bidding for Fancy Number Plates

Techjuice And It Ministry Connect Minister Shaza Assures Support To Foster Tech Landscape

TechJuice and IT Ministry Connect; Minister Shaza Assures Support to Foster Tech Landscape

Punjab Launches Digital Overhaul Of Fruit And Vegetable Markets

Punjab Launches Digital Overhaul of Fruit and Vegetable Markets