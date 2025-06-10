Apple’s WWDC25 keynote introduced a wave of thoughtful enhancements aimed at improving how users interact with their devices daily.







Here are the seven standout features that promise to make life smoother:

Smarter Phone App: Call Screening & Hold Assist

iOS 26 adds two intelligent features to fight spam calls. Call Screening answers unknown numbers, asks for caller ID and purpose, then delivers a transcript so you can choose to pick up. Hold Assist automatically filters out on-hold music once you’re connected to a human, alerting you only when someone is ready to help. These features bring peace of mind and convenience.

New Journaling App in WWDC25

For the first time, Apple offers a built-in Journaling app. You can write daily entries, tag posts, and attach photos or locations. The app supports Apple Pencil, multiple journals, and ensures secure, on-device storage, perfect for reflection or mindful archiving.







Audio Message Transcription

iMessage now lets you read transcriptions of voice messages instead of playing them aloud. This is ideal for discreet scenarios, like meetings or quiet settings. The transcription appears directly below the audio bubble so you won’t miss a word.

StandBy Mode Turns iPhone into a Smart Display

Charge your iPhone on its side and StandBy mode activates, turning it into an ambient bedside display. It showcases the time, widgets, notifications, and photos, offering a clutter-free, glanceable interface for nightly or desk use.

WWDC25: Game App Hub

Apple introduced a new Games app to unify all gaming experiences. It consolidates Apple Arcade titles alongside personal App Store games into one easily navigable hub. The app features tabs like Play Together and Library, making game discovery more organized.

Enhanced Mac Integration

macOS Tahoe 26 benefits from the same Liquid Glass theme and adds practical upgrades. Improved Spotlight search, a context-aware menu, and inclusion of the Phone and Games apps bring more iPhone features to Mac. These tweaks aim to strengthen cross-device continuity.

After WWDC25, Apple plans to tap AI to reduce interruptions, boost productivity, and offer more live services like call summaries and message translation. The aesthetic update enhances clarity, while new apps like Journaling and Games round out daily utility.