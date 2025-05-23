Apple’s First AI Smart Glasses Set to Debut in 2026

Apple is gearing up to make waves in the wearable tech market with the anticipated release of its first-ever smart glasses, expected to launch in late 2026.







According to Bloomberg, the tech giant is investing heavily in developing AI-powered glasses. The aim is to redefine the user experience, combining hands-free convenience with intelligent features.

The upcoming device is designed to include cameras, microphones, and speakers, enabling it to sense the wearer’s surroundings and interact seamlessly with the environment. Users will be able to perform everyday tasks such as:

Making and receiving phone calls

Controlling music playback

Accessing real-time translation

Receiving navigation assistance

Interacting through Siri, Apple’s voice assistant

The glasses will feature a custom low-power chip, reportedly derived from the Apple Watch processor, ensuring efficient performance with minimal energy usage. This chip is specifically designed to handle environmental analysis and voice commands without draining battery life.







These smart glasses won’t just hear, they’ll “see.” With onboard sensors and cameras, Siri will be able to provide more contextually aware responses. For example, users may receive more relevant answers or suggestions based on their surroundings. It is a major leap from today’s AI capabilities.

AR Still on the Horizon

While Apple has long shown interest in Augmented Reality (AR), with CEO Tim Cook being an outspoken advocate, the first iteration of these glasses will not include AR features. Apple’s long-term goal remains AR integration, but for now, this initial version serves as a stepping stone toward more immersive technology in the future.

As Bloomberg notes, full AR capabilities “remain years away.” Internally, the project has shifted from the codename N50 to N401, reflecting its progression toward market readiness.

Apple’s smart glasses will enter a competitive market. Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses sold over 1 million units last year, and Google has partnered with companies like Warby Parker, Samsung, and Xreal to develop their own AI eyewear under the Android XR platform.

However, one source told Bloomberg that Apple’s version would resemble Meta’s glasses “but better made,” hinting at a superior design and build quality that aligns with Apple’s premium product standards.

Strategic Shifts in Wearable Tech

In a notable change of course, Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to create a camera-equipped smartwatch with AI capabilities, similar to Visual Intelligence. However, development is still ongoing for AirPods with integrated cameras, further reinforcing Apple’s commitment to advancing its wearables ecosystem.

According to insiders cited by Bloomberg, Apple is expected to receive prototypes from overseas suppliers by the end of 2025. This timeline sets the stage for a late 2026 launch, aligning with broader trends in AI-focused hardware and wearables.

While Apple may be joining the AI eyewear race later than competitors, its reputation for combining technology with sleek design could give it a unique edge. As the company prepares for what could become its next defining product, the tech world waits to see whether Apple’s smart glasses will simply match the competition or set a new benchmark.