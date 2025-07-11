By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 13 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
TrueMeeting Avatars

Apple just made a game-changing move in the XR arena by acquiring TrueMeeting, a cutting-edge Israeli business that creates ultra-realistic 3D avatars through real-time facial scanning. The agreement, signed earlier this year, is currently driving a significant improvement in Vision Pro’s Persona function, giving Apple’s headset a significant advantage in lifelike virtual presence.

This acquisition, revealed by EU regulatory papers, brings TrueMeeting’s whole staff inside Apple’s worldwide AR and AI divisions in Israel and Silicon Valley. The startup’s groundbreaking technology is already being tested in visionOS 26, where Apple is covertly developing the most humanlike avatars ever seen in XR.

TrueMeeting Tech Upgrades Vision Pro’s Digital Personas

TrueMeeting’s real-time, photorealistic avatars from iPhone facial scans are its highlight. This new software emphasizes natural movement, facial expressiveness, and accurate hair depiction, unlike Apple’s first-generation Personas, who were criticized for their artificial expressions.

Early beta builds of visionOS 26 show significant improvements. Testers say the new Personas look “eerily real,” reflecting eye movement, blinks, and micro-expressions—bringing Apple closer to real presence in virtual meetings.

What Is TrueMeeting and Why Apple Bought It

TrueMeeting (formerly CommonGround AI) was founded in 2019 and raised around $45 million from Matrix Partners and Grove Ventures. Its focus has always been one thing: realistic human avatars for virtual environments.

Apple’s acquisition secures exclusive access to this groundbreaking pipeline. It also sets the stage for a Vision Pro that feels less like a headset, and more like a portal to real human interaction.

Strategic Timing and Market Advantage

This move comes alongside Apple’s quieter acquisition of WhyLabs, an AI safety firm. Together, the two buys show Apple’s two-track strategy: build immersive virtual experiences while keeping AI hallucination-free.

With Meta, Google, and Samsung all pushing their XR visions, Apple is now leading the race. Although they have made it very clear. They do not want to compromise on privacy, performance, or emotion. Whether that actually happens is a news story for another time.

Why This Matters for the Future of XR

Apple’s Vision Pro was already praised for its stunning visuals and interface. But avatars lagged behind, until now. TrueMeeting’s tech makes it possible to interact in VR and spatial video calls as if you were physically present.

This could transform the way we do remote work, socialize, teach, or even perform on-stage, as well as use it to improve eye sight. With visionOS 26 on the way, the next version of “you” is going to look a lot more like… you.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Byd Pakistan To Launch Countrys First Hybrid Pickup

BYD Pakistan to Launch Country’s First Hybrid Pickup

Tesla Enters India With Mumbai Launch Skips Local Manufacturing

Tesla Enters India with Mumbai Launch, Skips Local Manufacturing

Your Phone Will Now Tell You What Song Is Playing From The Lock Screen

Your Phone Will Now Tell You What Song is Playing From the Lock Screens

Infinix Hot 60 5g

Infinix Hot 60 5G Launched with Dimensity 7020 and 5,200mAh Battery

Islamabad Launches Citywide Vehicle Emission Testing Drive

Islamabad Launches Citywide Vehicle Emission Testing Drive

Youtube Channels

Govt Reverses Decision to Block MJTV and Asad Toor’s Channels

Isuzu D Max Price Increased By Up To Rs415000 In Pakistan

Isuzu D-Max Price Increased by Up to Rs415,000 in Pakistan

Pra Designates Telecom Banks Insurers As Withholding Agents

PRA Designates Telecom, Banks & Insurers as Withholding Agents

Paris Auction

Paris Auction Sets Record with $10M Hermès Birkin Bag Sale

Moot

Moot Emphasizes Raising Education Quality

Alibaba

Shehbaz Sharif Meets Alibaba For Digital Trade Plans

Ai Powered Gaming Deepmind Turns Video Games Into Agi Labs

AI-Powered Gaming: DeepMind Turns Video Games into AGI Labs

Private Institutions

Annual Fee Increase Fixed for Private Institutions