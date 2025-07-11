Apple just made a game-changing move in the XR arena by acquiring TrueMeeting, a cutting-edge Israeli business that creates ultra-realistic 3D avatars through real-time facial scanning. The agreement, signed earlier this year, is currently driving a significant improvement in Vision Pro’s Persona function, giving Apple’s headset a significant advantage in lifelike virtual presence.

This acquisition, revealed by EU regulatory papers, brings TrueMeeting’s whole staff inside Apple’s worldwide AR and AI divisions in Israel and Silicon Valley. The startup’s groundbreaking technology is already being tested in visionOS 26, where Apple is covertly developing the most humanlike avatars ever seen in XR.

TrueMeeting Tech Upgrades Vision Pro’s Digital Personas

TrueMeeting’s real-time, photorealistic avatars from iPhone facial scans are its highlight. This new software emphasizes natural movement, facial expressiveness, and accurate hair depiction, unlike Apple’s first-generation Personas, who were criticized for their artificial expressions.

Early beta builds of visionOS 26 show significant improvements. Testers say the new Personas look “eerily real,” reflecting eye movement, blinks, and micro-expressions—bringing Apple closer to real presence in virtual meetings.

What Is TrueMeeting and Why Apple Bought It

TrueMeeting (formerly CommonGround AI) was founded in 2019 and raised around $45 million from Matrix Partners and Grove Ventures. Its focus has always been one thing: realistic human avatars for virtual environments.

Apple’s acquisition secures exclusive access to this groundbreaking pipeline. It also sets the stage for a Vision Pro that feels less like a headset, and more like a portal to real human interaction.

Strategic Timing and Market Advantage

This move comes alongside Apple’s quieter acquisition of WhyLabs, an AI safety firm. Together, the two buys show Apple’s two-track strategy: build immersive virtual experiences while keeping AI hallucination-free.

With Meta, Google, and Samsung all pushing their XR visions, Apple is now leading the race. Although they have made it very clear. They do not want to compromise on privacy, performance, or emotion. Whether that actually happens is a news story for another time.

Why This Matters for the Future of XR

Apple’s Vision Pro was already praised for its stunning visuals and interface. But avatars lagged behind, until now. TrueMeeting’s tech makes it possible to interact in VR and spatial video calls as if you were physically present.

This could transform the way we do remote work, socialize, teach, or even perform on-stage, as well as use it to improve eye sight. With visionOS 26 on the way, the next version of “you” is going to look a lot more like… you.