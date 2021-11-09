Gaming, News

Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Named Official Event at The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Dedicated edition

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 1 min read>

Arena of Valor Asian Games Version was today named an official esports event at the 2022 Asian Games by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Organizing Committee and Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF).

For the event, Arena of Valor developed a custom version that reduces the amount of socialization, commercialization, and non-battle systems to focus on the game’s core competitive features.

Arena of Valor Asian Games Version features the most-popular heroes from different versions of Arena of Valor across the globe, so players from different regions can pick heroes they know.

Arena of Valor is a trend-setting competitive battle mobile game developed by TiMi Studio Group, a global game development and operations team and a subsidiary of Tencent Games. It entered the Pakistan in October, and is welcome by the local users.

The game has been featured in mobile esports competitions across Asia, including as a demonstration event in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games. In 2020, the game’s esports’ participation reached six million players and 73 billion views in Mainland China. In other parts of the world, fans have streamed over 40 million hours of Arena of Valor gameplay from the game’s major tournaments, the Arena of Valor World Cup and Arena of Valor International Championship.

“The competitive spirit that has made Arena of Valor so popular around the world is what makes this such an honor. And with it, we will provide comprehensive support in areas like game development, event operations, athlete selection, training management, and anti-doping,” said Arena of Valor Team. “Leveraging our previous experiences supporting the 2018 Asian Games, we’ll work closely with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Organizing Committee, Asian Electronic Sports Federation and partners in all regions, to deliver the thrill of esports to each and every viewer of the Asian Games.”

Arena of Valor is available in 16 languages and 173 countries and regions. It was among the top five in download charts in 18 countries and regions, and top 10 in grossing charts in 28 countries and regions. It’s the top mobile game in several Asian countries and regions, where mobile is the predominant platform, and has a penetration rate of 60% local population in those markets.

Arena of Valor
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

10Pearls conducts AI Summit 2021, Pakistan’s leading Artificial Intelligence event of the year

in News
Nov 9, 2021  ·  

HBL collaborates on Agritech with GROWTECH Services

in News
Nov 9, 2021  ·  

Careem appoints the new marketing director in Pakistan

in News
Nov 9, 2021  ·  
Up Next: HBL collaborates on Agritech with GROWTECH Services