Arslan Ash wins another major Tekken tournament in USA

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 34 sec read>
Arslan-Ash-Tekken-EVO-ESPN-Techjuice

In recent news, the Pakistani gaming prodigy Arslan Ash has claimed another major accolade through his major win at the Community Effort Orlando (CEO) which was Tekken based tournament held in Florida, USA.

If you didn’t know, CEO is one of the largest gaming conventions in the world with over 3000 players participating per year in numerous fighting games. At the competition, Ash went up against another prodigy named Anakin in the finals in the game Tekken 7 where Ash used Zafina and Anakin used Jack 7.

Anakin had won the first round with some pretty good moves but Arslan managed to gain a few wins himself. However, in the last match, Ash took the win with one last uppercut to the face.

After his victory, Arslan mentioned that this is not the end as he aims to go higher.

To get an in-depth idea of all the action, check out the video below:

