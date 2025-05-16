Aston Martin to Introduce Apple CarPlay Ultra in upcoming models

Aston Martin has become the first automaker to integrate Apple’s next‑generation CarPlay Ultra software, debuting the system in its 2026 DB12 and Valour models.









CarPlay Ultra transforms in‑car infotainment by embedding Apple’s interface across all driver‑facing screens and blending it seamlessly with Aston Martin’s custom graphics and controls. The rollout begins this summer in key markets, positioning Aston Martin at the forefront of a shift toward deeply integrated digital cockpits.

Aston Martin Apple CarPlay Integration

Rather than mirroring iPhone apps on a center console, CarPlay Ultra embeds directly into both the instrument cluster and central touchscreen, creating a unified cockpit experience.

Drivers can view turn‑by‑turn directions from Apple Maps across a panoramic display, monitor vehicle data such as tire pressure and RPM, and control climate settings, all within the CarPlay environment. Siri voice commands extend beyond media playback to include suspension adjustments, ambient lighting changes, and even seat heating, eliminating the need to switch between manufacturer and Apple interfaces.









Performance and Connectivity

CarPlay Ultra runs on a dedicated in‑vehicle Apple Silicon chip, ensuring smooth, low‑latency performance without burdening the car’s primary processors.

Over‑the‑air updates will keep both CarPlay and Aston Martin firmware in sync, while 5G‑enabled models support high‑bandwidth features like cloud‑based predictive traffic routing and live media streaming.

Wireless CarPlay remains standard, requiring only an iPhone 12 or newer running iOS 18.5 or later.

Customization and Safety

Aston Martin collaborated with Apple to offer a wide range of customizing options. These include a “Track Mode” interface with fewer images and distractions, as well as themed layouts that matched the outside color of the vehicle.

With a heads-up display reflecting significant CarPlay Ultra data onto the windshield, drivers can improve situational awareness without looking off the road. This covers speed, directions for next turns, and warning of arriving calls.

The built-in Do Not Disturb While Driving function will quiet all except the most important alarms when you’re behind the wheel.

Industry Adoption and Future Rollout

Apple confirmed that several other automakers, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, have committed to CarPlay Ultra integration later this year. Porsche, Audi, and Jaguar Land Rover have previewed next‑gen CarPlay concepts but have yet to announce rollout dates.