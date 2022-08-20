Avalon Is Making Pakistan’s First Technological City

The buzz of making the modern and advanced technological society in Pakistan is around for a long time now, but no one has been able to give that state-of-the-art modern living society that everyone promised. But the hope actually of attaining that goal is relinquished by Avalon. Avalon is making a new housing society in Islamabad named Avalon City Islamabad.

Avalon claims that they will build a fully modern and innovative society that will have the latest technologies of our time. Avalon aims to make a society like none before in Pakistan with 3d theatres, wifi trees, and many more technological revolutions in Pakistan. Overall it will be a game changer for Pakistan real estate and would revolutionize our society if they are to live up to their claims.

Avalon City Islamabad will have an automated traffic control system that has yet to be introduced in Pakistan. Along with that other facilities will also be provided to the residents of Avalon City including street lighting and power supply will be provided by the society until the National Electricity Lines are laid in the area. Security is a major concern for people these days, that’s why Avalon has planned on setting up an object and facial recognition technology that will provide a top-notch security service.

The location of this society is also very easily approachable, the society is being built on Chakri Road, Islamabad which is 3-4 Kilometers away from the Motorway Interchange Chakri. That part of Islamabad is not yet highly inhabited, but this society is expected to be the game-changer for the place.

Avalon has great names associated with them which makes them a valid candidate to follow through with all their promises. Ex-governer Sindh, Mr. Imran Ismail is the chairperson of the new housing society. He has appointed the most competent people for the duties of completing this project. The Urban Solutions, who have planned many societies in Islamabad, Sargodha, and Kharian, are assigned as the map planners for the Avalon City Islamabad. The developing company that is assigned to implement the Urban Solution’s plan is ZKB Engineers and Constructors, again a renowned name that is expected to do a fine job.

Ismail has said in his statement on what they aim to achieve with this housing society that;

“Our vision is to provide a world-class living standard by building the future with fresh, innovative ideas and the latest technology. To contribute a bit towards the economic development by focusing on construction as well as creating the best business opportunities in the society.”

The pre-reservations are already happening right now, which gives you surprisingly low prices for such a great project. There are 4-year plans with semi-annual installment plans and also monthly installment plans for 3 years. The down payment for booking a plot in the Avalon City Islamabad is 20%, 10% for booking, and another 10% for confirmation of the booking.