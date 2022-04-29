Bank Alfalah and Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) collaborate to provide Digital Payments and Collection Infrastructure to Freelancers in Pakistan

Bank Alfalah has partnered with Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) to facilitate digital payments and collections for freelancers. Under the partnership, PAFLA will acquire the ability to enable freelancers in selling services globally through an integration with Alfa Payment Gateway. This platform will facilitate a robust digital payments and collection mechanism through support from Bank Alfalah’s strong and reliable infrastructure.

Freelancers contribute greatly to Pakistan’s economy and help in building a progressive reputation for the country. The Alfa Payment Gateway provides salient features to freelancers that include instant and digital onboarding, no setup, annual or maintenance fee, freelancer digital accounts, and a pay-by-link facility which will provide immense convenience to individuals offering their services to clients online. Bank Alfalah Freelancers Digital Current Account will be a completely digital account to be opened via Bank Alfalah Mobile App and does not require any visits to the branches.

Alfa Payment Gateway is a unique product that will now allow freelancers aiming to go online through an extensive ecosystem an avenue to work efficiently with international clients and collect payments seamlessly. Together, Bank Alfalah and PAFLA will provide distinct opportunities for freelancers that are bringing in valuable foreign exchange to Pakistan. The partnership is designed to offer solutions that enable freelancers to process and collect payments in a simple, secure and cost-efficient manner from their customers via multiple payment modes e.g. Credit/Debit cards, Bank Accounts and Wallets.

Group Head – Digital Banking Group Yahya Khan was pleased to commemorate this partnership and stated “Bank Alfalah through its diverse and ever-evolving services portfolio is empowering freelancers to grow and prosper. This partnership is another step towards our objective to offer seamless services and solutions to customers in an efficient manner. It highlights our commitment to the Freelancers’ community and thus play our part in strengthening Pakistan’s economy and the future.”