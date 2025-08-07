By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Best Mobile Games To Play This August 2025 On Ios Android

August 2025 promises a thrilling mix of mobile titles. From strategy epics and peaceful adventures to intense roguelikes and racer spectacles, August is packed.

Let’s take a look at the chaos and calm coming to iOS and Androids near you:

Must-Play Mobile Titles in August for Both iOS and Android

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – August 6 (already out)

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley review | GodisaGeek.com

Step into a hand-drawn fairytale world. Restore harmony to a quiet valley using music and stealth puzzles. Perfect for those who crave calm, narrative-rich adventures.

TABS Pocket Edition – August 7

TABS Pocket Edition – Apps on Google Play

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator lands on mobile. Expect physics-driven battles, sandbox madness, and over 100 goofy units. Chaos and comedy now fit in your pocket.

Growbot Mobile – August 7

Growbot

Solve botanical puzzles in a quirky alien garden. Explore tight, vine-covered levels full of robotic charm, blooming gadgets, and heartwarming art.

Ninja Party – August 12

Ninja Party - Apps on Google Play

Run, jump, and brawl in this high-energy multiplayer parkour game from the creators of Shadow Fight. Features 12-player chaos with wall runs, wild weapons, and hilarious agility combat.

Gran Velocita – August 15

Gran Velocita - Real Driving - Apps on Google Play

A realistic racing simulator with granular control. Tune tire pressure, suspension, and gear ratios across rally cars, street racers, and open-wheel beasts. Gearheads, take note.

Enter the Gungeon / Exit the Gungeon – August 15

Buy Enter x Exit the Gungeon | Xbox

Two legendary bullet-hell roguelikes arrive on mobile. Fight through procedurally generated dungeons or escape upward through elevator shootouts. High-speed chaos in digestible sessions.

Chants of Sennaar – August 26

Chants of Sennaar on Steam

A meditative narrative puzzler inspired by the Tower of Babel. Translate forgotten languages and bridge cultural divides in a hauntingly beautiful ancient tower.

Destiny: Rising – August 28

Destiny: Rising - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer

The mobile spinoff of Destiny, built by NetEase. Choose from iconic pilots, level up gear, complete PvE missions, and battle in PvP arenas. A fresh prequel experience for fans and newcomers alike.

Kaiju No. 8 The Game – August 31

Kaiju No.8: An Explosive Blend of Action and Heart” – The Paw Print

This anime-based RPG puts you in command of Defense Force units. Battle monstrous threats with turn-based strategy and unleash powerful story-driven special moves.

Also Coming in August

Tsuki Tea House: Idle Journey, Everybody Shogi, DungeonHiker, and Pudgy Party are some of the bonus titles coming out this month.

August 2025 is shaping up to be one of the strongest months in mobile gaming history. Whether you’re chasing leaderboard glory, solving serene mysteries, or launching ridiculous physics battles, there’s a release for every kind of player.

