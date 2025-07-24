By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Bahawalpur Class 10th Result 2025 Out

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur Class 10th Result 2025 has been officially declared today, Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST).

Students from Bahawalpur division can now check their matric results through multiple channels.

How to Check BISE Bahawalpur Class 10th Result 2025

  1. Online: Visit www.bisebwp.edu.pk → Click on “SSC Part-II Annual Result 2025” → Enter your roll number → Submit to view/download result.
  2. SMS: Send your roll number to 800298 to receive your result via SMS.
  3. Helpline: For assistance, contact 062-9255497

Districts Covered: Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Tiktok Releases Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report

TikTok releases Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report

Bise Faisalabad Class 10th Result 2025 Declared

BISE Faisalabad Class 10th Result 2025 Declared!

Bise D G Khan Class 10th Result 2025 Announced

BISE D.G. Khan Class 10th Result 2025 Announced!

Bise Lahore Matric Result 2025 Officially Announced

BISE Lahore Matric Result 2025 Officially Announced!

Bise Rawalpindi Class 10th Result 2025 Announced

BISE Rawalpindi Class 10th Result 2025 Announced!

Bise Gujranwala Class 10th Result 2025 Announced

BISE Gujranwala Class 10th Result 2025 Announced

Bise Multan Class 10th Result 2025 Out

BISE Multan Class 10th Result 2025 Out!

Bise Sahiwal Class 10th Result 2025 Published

BISE Sahiwal Class 10th Result 2025 Published!

Bise Rawalpindi

BISE Rawalpindi Announces Matric 2025 Position Holders

BISE Gujranwala

BISE Gujranwala Matric Result 2025 Toppers List

Bise

BISE Sahiwal Matric Result 2025: Top Position Holders

Bise

BISE Sargodha Matric Result 2025: Position Holders List

Meta

Meta Enhances Instagram Safety Controls for Kids’ Accounts Managed by Adults