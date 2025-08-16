By TechJuice ⏐ 22 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Faisalabad Class 10th Result 2025 Declared

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad Class 9th result 2025 was announced today, August 16, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST). Students from Faisalabad Division can check their results online or via SMS.

How to Check BISE Faisalabad Class 9th Result 2025

  • Online: Visit the official site of BISE Faislabad board→ choose the Class 10th result link → enter your roll number and submit
  • SMS: Send your roll number to 800240 via mobile SMS
  • Helpline: Call the Controller’s office at +92‑41‑251‑7710 or general inquiries at +92‑41‑251‑7721, +92‑41‑251‑7722

Districts Covered: Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh.

Students should download or print their result and stay tuned for details on rechecking, supplementary exams, and admission procedures.

TechJuice Desk

Pakistan’s premier website covering everything about Technology, Startups and Entrepreneurship! Email: [email protected]

Latest News

Bise Sahiwal Class 10th Result 2025 Published
BISE Sahiwal Class 9th Result 2025 Published!
Bise Lahore Matric Result 2025 Officially Announced
BISE Lahore Class 9 Result 2025 Officially Announced!
Bise Bahawalpur Class 9th Result 2025 Announced
BISE Bahawalpur Class 9th Result 2025 Announced
Bise Rawalpindi Class 10th Result 2025 Announced
BISE Rawalpindi Class 9th Result 2025 Announced!
Bise Gujranwala Class 10th Result 2025 Announced
BISE Gujranwala Class 9th Result 2025 Announced
Punjab Boards Class 10th Result 2025 Announced Heres How To Check
All BISE Punjab Boards Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
Jpmorgan Predicts Ethereum Surge On Stablecoin Boom
JPMorgan Predicts Ethereum Surge on Stablecoin Boom
Leaks Suggest Fortnite Is Making A Special Halloween Collaboration
Leaks Suggest Fortnite is Making a Special Halloween Collaboration
Google
Google Launches Flight Deals, an AI-Powered Search Tool
Chatgpt
ChatGPT App Revenue Hits $2 Billion with $2.91 Per Install
Iphone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Camera Specs and Design Tipped by dbrand
Galaxy S26 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Display, Battery Capacity Leaks
FBR
FBR Imposes Cash Limit on COD Orders Across Pakistan