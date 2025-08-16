The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala Class 9th Result 2025 has been officially released today, August 16, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST). Students from Gujranwala division can now check their matric results online or via SMS.

How to Check BISE Gujranwala Class 9th Result 2025

Online : Visit Gujranwala board official website → click “SSC Part II Result 2025” → enter your roll number (e.g., GRW 123456) → view/download result

: Visit Gujranwala board official website → click “SSC Part II Result 2025” → enter your roll number (e.g., GRW 123456) → view/download result SMS : Send GRW <roll number> to 800299 to receive your result by text

: Send GRW <roll number> to 800299 to receive your result by text Helpline: For inquiries, contact 055‑9200751‑755

Districts Covered: Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, and Narowal.

After checking the result, students should download or print their marksheet and lookout for updates on rechecking and 1st-year admissions.