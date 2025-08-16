By TechJuice ⏐ 18 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Gujranwala Class 10th Result 2025 Announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala Class 9th Result 2025 has been officially released today, August 16, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST). Students from Gujranwala division can now check their matric results online or via SMS.

How to Check BISE Gujranwala Class 9th Result 2025

  • Online: Visit Gujranwala board official website → click “SSC Part II Result 2025” → enter your roll number (e.g., GRW 123456) → view/download result
  • SMS: Send GRW <roll number> to 800299 to receive your result by text
  • Helpline: For inquiries, contact 055‑9200751‑755

Districts Covered: Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, and Narowal.

After checking the result, students should download or print their marksheet and lookout for updates on rechecking and 1st-year admissions.

TechJuice Desk

Pakistan’s premier website covering everything about Technology, Startups and Entrepreneurship! Email: [email protected]

