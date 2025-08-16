The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially released the Class 9th result 2025 today, August 16, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PST). Students from Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib can now check their results online or via SMS.

How to Check BISE Lahore Class 9th Result 2025

Online: Visit the Lahore board official website → Go to the “Results” section → select Class 9th → enter your roll number and submit SMS: Send your roll number to 800291 via mobile text Helpline: Contact BISE Lahore at +92‑42‑99200192‑197 for any inquiries

Districts Covered

Lahore

Kasur

Sheikhupura

Nankana Sahib

After checking their results, students should download or print the result card and monitor updates on rechecking and admissions.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the Matric 2025 toppers. Haram Fatima secured the 1st position with 1193 marks. The 2nd position was jointly claimed by Noor-ul-Huda and Haji Abu Zar Tanveer, both scoring 1188 marks. Muhammad Ali stood 3rd with 1187 marks.