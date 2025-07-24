By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Lahore Matric Result 2025 Officially Announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially released the Class 10th result 2025 today, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PST). Students from Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib can now check their results online or via SMS.

How to Check BISE Lahore Class 10th Result 2025

  1. Online: Visit biselahore.com → Go to the “Results” section → select Class 10th → enter your roll number and submit
  2. SMS: Send your roll number to 800291 via mobile text
  3. Helpline: Contact BISE Lahore at +92‑42‑99200192‑197 for any inquiries

Districts Covered

  • Lahore
  • Kasur
  • Sheikhupura
  • Nankana Sahib

After checking their results, students should download or print the result card and monitor updates on rechecking and admissions.

BISE Lahore Announces Matric 2025 Position Holders:

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the Matric 2025 toppers. Haram Fatima secured the 1st position with 1193 marks. The 2nd position was jointly claimed by Noor-ul-Huda and Haji Abu Zar Tanveer, both scoring 1188 marks. Muhammad Ali stood 3rd with 1187 marks.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

