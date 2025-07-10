By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has strictly restricted unauthorized access to its Matriculation Tabulation Branches. The move is aimed at ensuring transparency and security for the upcoming 2025 matriculation results.

According to official directives, no outsider will be allowed entry into the areas where sensitive exam result data is processed. This decision addresses growing concerns regarding potential data leaks, interference, and result manipulation.

An official confirmed that the measure was implemented to uphold the integrity of the result preparation process. Only authorized staff will access the tabulation branches under close monitoring.

Internal notifications have been issued to enforce the directive. Staff members have been instructed to comply without exception. Entry points will feature enhanced security, and CCTV surveillance will be activated around critical zones.

Matriculation examinations under Punjab’s education boards, including BISE Lahore, were held in March and April 2025. Students are now awaiting their results, which will be officially released on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

This date was confirmed in a meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) earlier this month. Students across the province are anxiously preparing for the announcement. By tightening access and monitoring procedures, BISE Lahore aims to deliver results with fairness, accuracy, and credibility.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

