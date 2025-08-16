By TechJuice ⏐ 13 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Rawalpindi Class 10th Result 2025 Announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi Class 9th Result 2025 is now officially available as of Thursday, August 16, 2025 at 10:00 AM (PST).

Students can access their results through the board’s online portal or via SMS.

How to Check BISE Rawalpindi Class 9th Result 2025

  • Online: Visit Rawalpindi board official website → Click on Matric Result 2025 → Enter roll number → View or download your result.
  • SMS: Send your roll number to 800296 to get your result via SMS.
  • Helpline: Call 051-5450929 for support or assistance.

Districts Covered: Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, and Chakwal

BISE Rawalpindi Announces Matric 2025 Position Holders:

Muhammad Usman, a student of Lawrence College, Ghora Gali, secured the first position by scoring an impressive 1,188 marks out of 1,200. Meanwhile, Bisma Ali from Punjab Girls School, Talagang, claimed the second position with 1,177 marks and Maryam Shehzadi, representing Bahria Foundation Girls School, Chakwal, secured the third position by scoring 1,175 marks.

 

