Boy Fakes His Own Kidnapping for Getting Money From Parents, Arrested Along with Accomplice

In a surprising turn of events, the local police successfully apprehended a youth who, in collaboration with a friend, staged his own kidnapping to extort a significant sum of money from his unsuspecting parents. The incident occurred in Sahiwal, where Ali Raza, a resident of Hujra Shah Muqeem and a student at the Government Technical Training Institute, hatched a plan to relieve himself of mounting debts. However, law enforcement swiftly intervened, arresting both Ali Raza and his accomplice, Asif, and placing them behind bars.

Addressing the media at his office, RPO Mahboob Rasheed provided details of the case. According to the RPO, the complainant, Muhammad Asghar, informed the city police that his brother, Ali Raza, had been missing since June 16. The family received a distressing call the following day, informing them of Ali’s alleged kidnapping. The abductors demanded a hefty ransom of Rs700,000 for his safe release. In a further attempt to intimidate the family, a video was sent depicting Ali Raza being subjected to torment, accompanied by a plea for his parents to pay the specified amount; otherwise, he would face dire consequences.

Subsequently, City Station House Officer Zeshan Akram registered a case against the unknown kidnappers under section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code. To investigate the matter effectively, the RPO appointed ASP Bangal Khan, DSP Rana Iftikhar, and SHO Zeshan Akram, forming a dedicated team.

Employing cutting-edge GPS technology, the police were able to trace Ali Raza’s whereabouts. Acting swiftly, they rescued him from Jalalpur Pirwala. During the course of the investigation, it was uncovered that Ali Raza had masterminded his own kidnapping as a means to acquire funds from his parents.

In a separate incident, the Pakpattan police made a significant breakthrough by apprehending the prime suspect, Zaheer Baloch, in the triple murder case involving his wife, Amina Bibi, brother-in-law Saqib, and father-in-law Ghulam Farid. The brutal killings took place in Sham Kot on June 10. According to Chak Badian SHO Ashiq Abid, the motive behind the murders was Zaheer’s demand for the transfer of his wife’s hereditary land into his name. When his in-laws refused, he resorted to heinous acts of violence. Utilizing geofencing technology, a police team successfully apprehended the suspect in Tehsil Minchanabad near the River Sutlej Kacha area.

Shifting the focus to matters of public welfare, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) launched the distribution of Rs2.781 billion among 309,000 women across the Sahiwal division. Each beneficiary is set to receive Rs9,000, with the distribution taking place at 25 facilitation centers located in various educational institutions throughout Sahiwal.

To ensure a smooth and secure process, cash distribution centers have been established at public sector urban and rural educational institutions. These centers are staffed by police personnel, district government officials, and BISP representatives, collectively managing the distribution process. Approximately 88,000 women in Sahiwal district, 144,000 in Okara, and 77,000 in Pakpattan will benefit from this cash assistance initiative.

Authorities have assured the public that comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place to safeguard the cash distribution process, further emphasizing their commitment to ensuring the safety of both the beneficiaries and the officials involved.

The case of Ali Raza orchestrating his own kidnapping to extort money from his parents serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by individuals burdened with debt. While law enforcement acted swiftly to resolve the matter and apprehend the culprits, it highlights the importance of fostering open lines of communication and seeking alternative solutions in times of financial distress.

Furthermore, the efforts made by the police in apprehending the prime suspect in the triple murder case underscore the commitment of law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and protect citizens. Lastly, the implementation of the BISP program in the Sahiwal division signifies the government’s dedication to uplifting vulnerable segments of society and providing financial support to those in need.

Read More: