Brave Browser Adds AI Capabilities to its Search Engine

Named Summarizer, the AI tool is placed at the top of the browser and will be used to provide ‘to the point’ answers

Within months of release, AI Chatbots have taken over the tech industry. Following it’s rise to fame, a lot of different browsers and social media platforms have now started integrating AI chatbots, to help elevate their user experience.

The most recent browser to jump on the AI chatbots integration train is ‘Brave’. Having over 57 million monthly users, the browser is becoming increasingly common amongst mobile phone users.

The AI Chatbot integration in Brave is named as the Summarizer, which is basically a feature that will be placed at the top of the page and will give out to the point answers about each search query.

Brave’s summarizer is found to be similar to AI tools used by other competing search engines such as You.com and Neeva.

Providing summarized and short answers to queries that users once had to spend a lot of time on, will definitely increase Brave’s user experience and help it’s users get more done in less time.

“Unlike a purely generative AI model, which is prone to spout unsubstantiated assertions, we trained our large language models (LLMs) to process multiple sources of information present on the Web. This produces a more concise, accurate answer, expressed in coherent language” said Brave while talking about the feature in it’s press release.

Discussing the product further, Brave pointed out that the AI tool isn’t powered by ChatGPT, but is rather built by Brave’s very own search team.

