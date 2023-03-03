Microsoft CEO Bill Gates Says He is a Fan of ChatGPT

The billionaire revealed that he already has access to the next version of ChatGPT and that he enjoys interacting with the AI Chatbot

Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist ‘Bill Gates’ claimed that he is a fan of ChatGPT and that he actually enjoys playing around with the chatbot, whenever his friends come over.

Gates released this statement in a recent rapid fire interview with Anant Goenka, Executive Director of Indian Express Group.

Answering Goenka’s questions, Gates also revealed that he currently has access to an unreleased version of ChatGPT.

“I was using the version that comes after that (current version of ChatGPT) last night and I was telling it to write things in Hindi. Of course, I had no idea what it was writing but I play around with it whenever I have friends over,” answered the Microsoft founder.

The ChatGPT version available to users on the OpenAI website is based on OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 LLM (Large Language Model), while the version being discussed by Gates is based on GPT-4, which is believed to be significantly better than the current version.

Throughout the rapid fire interview, Gates was asked a lot of different questions, but the one which stood out was about his long time business rival and the founder of Apple ‘Steve Jobs’.

When asked about the one thing he has learned from his business rival ‘Steve Jobs’, Bill Gates said that he “learned a lot from Steve, we were utterly different. I mean he never wrote a line of code but his sense of design, marketing, his intuitive feel for who is a good engineer. Steve was such a unique person and he was able to get a lot out of people.

Read more:

10 Most Innovative Companies In Artificial Intelligence Of 2023