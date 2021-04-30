News, Technology

Pakistan stresses the need for bridging the global digital divide

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 40 sec read>

The President of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram, has underscored the importance of political commitment to bridge the “digital divide,” which exists between under-connected and highly digitalized countries so that the developing world can take advantage of the opportunities brought forth by digitization.

“Among these opportunities are higher productivity in all sectors, agriculture, manufacturing, services, finance, trade and communication, job creation, the fastest employment growth is now in work related to the ICT (Information and communications technology) sector, and expanding digitalization,” he said.

Highlighting the vast digital divide, he said that while 87% of people are online in the advanced countries, only 19% are connected in the poorest countries, pointing out that women were doubly disadvantaged, especially in the developing countries.

Bridging the digital divide will require investment in hardware and software, the ECOSOC chief said, noting that the underprivileged cannot currently access the necessary tools.

“We need to invest in the infrastructure. Infrastructure for broadband, the Internet cables, and the last mile solutions that are required to connect the world,” he said.

Source: APP

Read More: Accessibility and Affordability Key to Bridging Gender Digital Gap

digitization Internet Connection
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Telegram Is Launching Its Group Video Calls Feature In May

in News, Social Media
Apr 30, 2021  ·  

Apple Is Beginning To Mass Produce M2 Chips This Month, Intel In Trouble?

in News, Technology
Apr 30, 2021  ·  

Google Lens Now Lets You Translate Screenshots Automatically

in News, Technology
Apr 30, 2021  ·  