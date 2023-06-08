Britain to Host World’s First Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence Safety

According to details, the global AI summit will be attended by US President ‘Joe Biden’ and UK Prime Minister ‘Rishi Sunak’

Britain has just announced the World’s first global summit on ‘artificial intelligence safety’. Inviting major world leaders and lawmakers to discuss artificial intelligence, the summit is scheduled to take place later this year, however no date has been announced yet.

Leaders attending the summit will discuss risks of AI, including frontier systems, while also talking about how those risks can be avoided through internationally coordinated actions and proper use of regulations.

Apart from organizing the world’s first AI safety summit, the government has also organized another meeting between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden, both of which will discuss the technology, its dangers and opportunities at length.

Britain and the US are not the only governments worried about the new rising AI technology developing at a rapid speed. Other governments such as China are also trying to mitigate AI dangers through proper laws.

Lawmakers from almost all of these nations are struggling to match the speed of AI development and are trying to draw up newer laws that help them govern the creation and use of generative AI.

British PM Rishi Sunak who is currently on his way to the White House is expected to discuss UK-US cooperation in technology, while also discussing how the two countries can work together to strengthen their operations.

Read more: