Adobe Partners With Google to Bring AI Image Generation to Bard

American software giant, Adobe, has just announced that Firefly and Express, its AI features, are soon coming to Google Bard, which is an AI service created by Google to compete ChatGPT and all other AI chatbots being released amidst the AI surge.

Thanks to this partnership between Google and Adobe, users can simply type a prompt and generate AI images via firefly, all while using the Google Bard; A move that might give Google Bard an upper hand to its competitor GPT 4, which up until now has proved to be the most successful AI chatbot and also the one to spark the whole AI race.

Once a Bard user generates an image using Firefly, they will be able to further modify and edit the image, allowing them to make social media posts, posters, flyers or almost anything from a vast collection of templates and assets.

Firefly is a “premier generative AI partner for Bard,” said Adobe in its statement.

Apart from announcing its new partnership with Google Adobe Summit EMEA 2023, Adobe has also announced a new ‘beta’ version of the Adobe Express, which is an all in one application that simplifies the process of designing social media posts, videos, images, PDFs, flyers, logos and almost everything related.

The new Adobe Express is also reported to have a more seamless integration with Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Manager, ensuring an ecosystem that is synchronized and allows a better collaboration.

