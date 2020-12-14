Cadastral land records to be digitized by Survey of Pakistan on orders of the PM Imran Khan

The Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has instructed the Survey of Pakistan (SoP) to digitize all cadastral land records in Pakistan. Imran Khan said, “Necessary facilitation to be extended by all stakeholders to ensure timely completion of the digitization of cadastral land records by the Survey of Pakistan.”

The PM has commanded various governmental departments to cooperate with the Survey of Pakistan for the timely completion of the project. This includes the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), provincial Chief Secretaries, Chairman CDA, Secretary Ministry of Planning, and Surveyor General of Pakistan.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has already been signed between the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Survey of Pakistan for the cooperation in surveying and mapping projects being initiated by the CDA for the development of the Capital. The PM has directed for timely issuance of NOCs for new electricity connections to consumers for housing projects as there is an ample generation of electricity in the country and no cause for delay.

The PM has also directed the Power and Petroleum divisions to ensure the availability of electricity and gas connections in newly constructed projects for the facilitation of developers and builders as this has been creating hurdles for the construction sector.

