Call Of Duty Black Ops 7 Changes One Major Aspect After Gamer Backlash

Somewhere, someone did something good because Activision has answered Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 fans backlash.

The game developers backpedaled on a bombshell decision that was quickly growing controversial, but it makes things all that good. It’s a rare move in today’s gaming world, where clingy DLCs stick around like a bad rash, but this one feels almost poetic.

Gamer Backlash & A Torn Identity

Players have always argued that flashy crossover skins featuring cultural oddities like Beavis and Butt-Head or Squid Game characters turned Call of Duty into a visual riot. In their terms, it is sacrificing identity for spectacle, which maybe does not sit that well with millennial gamers, the predominant chunk of the fanbase.

So what is the ruckus about? You guessed it: operator skins, weapons, and bundles from Black Ops 6 are officially not transferring into Black Ops 7. As Frosty Galochie put it on Reddit: “They literally said the same thing about keeping the signature Black Ops style before BO6… and we all know how that turned out.”

That sentiment has been voiced loudly across the community. People are craving authenticity, grit, and immersion over gimmick. And so, to the relief of many, Activision listened. Their latest website community update reads:

We know there’s been a lot of conversation recently about the identity of Call of Duty. Some of you have said we’ve drifted from what made Call of Duty unique in the first place: immersive, intense, visceral and in many ways grounded. That feedback hits home, and we take it seriously. We hear you.

What Still Transfers from BO6 to BO7

While most cosmetic content will be left behind, Activision confirmed a selective carry forward system for Black Ops 7:

Progression items: Double XP tokens, GobbleGums, and select progression unlocks.

Double XP tokens, GobbleGums, and select progression unlocks. Account level rewards: Some cross game achievements and player emblems.

Some cross game achievements and player emblems. Warzone cosmetics: All Black Ops 6 cosmetics remain usable in Warzone.

But crucially:

Operator skins will not transfer.

Weapon blueprints & bundles stay locked in Black Ops 6.

Third party crossover skins (cartoonish collaborations) are permanently retired.

Community Backlash Voices: What Are Fans Saying

People were soon to jump on the bandwagon. Reddit flared up with comments mocking the decision, or praising the development. Here are some of the top voices:

If you are not familiar with the CoD drama, here are the deets. Activision recently shared with the community that all the bundles and those immersion-breaking crossovers from BO6 would be making their way to BO7 at the end of Season 1. Given the current backlash surrounding those bundles and crossovers, it’s pretty clear that most players weren’t exactly excited about this news.

Now, just a week after the uproar over Carry Forward in Black Ops 7, Activision has changed its mind and decided not to carry over all of BO6’s content to the new game.