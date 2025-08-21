By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Call Of Duty Black Ops 7 Unveiled Heres Everything You Need To Know

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was officially unveiled at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025. The showcase promised a sweeping release across PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC including day one access via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Who wouldn’t be excited for this release?

Black Ops 7: A Tech Driven Thriller Set in 2035

Set in the near future, Black Ops 7 takes place in 2035, a decade after Black Ops 2 and a prequel to Black Ops 3. Players return with JSOC Commander David “Section” Mason, portrayed by Milo Ventimiglia, as he faces off against the returned Raul Menéndez. The narrative promises high stakes psychological warfare, advanced technology, and global intrigue.

Black Ops 7 and Gameplay Options

For the first time since Black Ops III, the campaign supports both solo gameplay and co op for up to 4 players. After completing the story, players unlock Endgame, a PvE mode designed for up to 32 players exploring open missions and survival challenges.

Notably, Black Ops 7 introduces Global Progression where mission completions, XP, weapons, and camos carry across Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies, and even Warzone in Season 1.

Multiplayer Unleashed: Maps, Modes, and Movement

Black Ops 7 launches with 16 multiplayer maps including 13 brand new and three remastered classics from Black Ops 2 (Hijacked, Estate, Raid). Two expansive 20v20 Skirmish maps (Mission Edge and Mission Tide) raise the stakes for large scale combat.

On Reddit, one fan wrote: “I keep forgetting that 4 was even a thing. We’re on SEVEN now?”

Movement sees a major overhaul as Omnimovement gains functions like wall jumps, combat rolls, and mounting mechanics, while Tactical Sprint becomes a perk based ability.

Zombies Mode: More Chaos, Bigger Maps, Arcade Mayhem

The fan favorite round based Zombies mode returns with its largest map yet, along with smaller Survival style maps and the beloved Dead Ops Arcade 4. The Global Progression system fully integrates these modes, enabling deeper reward tracking and boosting player longevity.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 drops worldwide on consoles November 14, 2025, and promises to be a major Fall banger among shooting games. Watch trailer here:

YouTube video

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

