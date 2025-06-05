Call Of Duty Faces Backlash Over Recent Loadout Microtransaction

Call of Duty is under fire again. This time, the backlash centers on a controversial microtransaction. The company promoted a $10 loadout pack that many players claim offers pay-to-win advantages.







The issue erupted when the “Tracer Pack: Lockpick Operator Bundle” dropped in the in-game store. This bundle includes a special DM56 weapon blueprint with a unique JAK Raven Kit. The kit modifies the DM56 into a full-auto rifle. Normally, players must unlock that ability by completing in-game challenges.

Call of Duty Customers Claims Unfair Advantage

Fans quickly noticed the issue. The bundle gives instant access to a performance-changing mod. Players slammed Activision for allowing a real-money shortcut to gameplay advantages.

Critics called it pay-to-win. Players pointed out that buying the bundle gives an edge over those grinding through regular unlocks. Many accused Activision of breaking the balance of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.







Activision’s Response Adds Fuel

Instead of directly addressing the complaints, Activision quietly updated the in-game message. Initially, the bundle’s description suggested it unlocked the JAK Raven Kit for use in loadouts. Later, they changed the wording to say the attachment is only usable on that specific weapon blueprint.

This move backfired spectacularly. Many players saw it as gaslighting over anything. They believed Activision tried to avoid accountability by altering the message after the controversy erupted.

Community Calls for Transparency

The backlash continued on Reddit and Twitter. Influencers and casual players alike criticized Activision for shady marketing. Some demanded full refunds, while others called for better communication and fairer monetization practices.

The core issue isn’t just one bundle. It’s about trust. Many feel the company pushes aggressive microtransactions while pretending they don’t affect gameplay.

Call of Duty: Not the First Controversy

This isn’t Activision’s first monetization scandal. The company faced similar accusations in past CoD titles. Fans have long criticized how cosmetic and gameplay items show up behind paywalls.

But this time, players say the situation is worse. It directly affects competitive integrity, especially in ranked and Warzone matches.