Car Imports In Pakistan Drop 40 In June Ahead Of Expected Policy Shift

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has seen a major dip in car imports, dropping 40% in June 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The total value of imported Completely Built Units (CBUs) fell to $20.34 million in June 2025, down from $33.74 million in June 2024.

Month-on-month, the decline was also significant, with imports down 31.46% from $29.68 million in May 2025.

Industry experts say the steep drop is linked to the anticipation surrounding the government’s new tariff rationalization policy. This policy is set to lift the ban on commercial vehicle imports.

Importers are reportedly taking a “wait-and-see” approach. They are delaying purchases until the official notification is released. It is expected to take effect in September 2025. The policy will allow the commercial import of used vehicles.

Government officials have clarified that the revised policy is designed to create more consumer choice and encourage competition.

“By lifting the ban on commercial car imports, we hope to encourage the availability of quality vehicles at competitive prices,” said a senior official involved in policymaking.

This move could benefit middle-income buyers, especially if duties are adjusted to reduce overall costs.

Despite the June slowdown, overall car imports for FY 2024–25 rose 3.44%, reaching $278.17 million, compared to $269 million in the previous year.

This suggests that demand for imported cars is still present, though current uncertainty is slowing down activity in the short term.

Analysts expect a rebound in the market once the new import policy is officially enforced. If tariff rates are favorable, imported vehicles could become more accessible and attractive to a wider range of consumers.

Until then, both buyers and importers are expected to tread carefully while waiting for policy clarity.