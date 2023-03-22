Car maker Ferrari Gets Hit by Cybetattack: Hackers Demanding Ransom

According to Ferrari, the company was contacted by threat actors demanding ransom in exchange for the protection of client details

Italian carmaker Ferrari just announced that it has faced a cyberattack, where hackers have stolen confidential information from the company. Hackers are demanding a ransom in exchange for the protection of client details, however Ferrari has declined all the ransom demands made by the threat actors.

Talking about the cyberattack in a statement on Monday, the company said that it is now further strengthening its security systems. Ferrari also added that the cyberattack did not affect its operations.There was “no impact on the operational functions of our company,” revealed the company.

“They (hackers) had access to certain customer data such as names, addresses, email addresses and telephone numbers, but not bank details. To our knowledge, nothing has been released on the internet for the moment. We are monitoring the situation very closely” said a Ferrari spokesperson while talking to media personnel about the cyberattack.

“As a policy, Ferrari will not be held to ransom as paying such demands funds criminal activity and enables threat actors to perpetuate their attacks” said Ferrari thus answering its decline for all ransom demands.

Ferrari officials told the media that the moment they started receiving demands for an unspecified amount of ransom, they began an investigation and contacted authorities.

Addressing its clients, Ferrari said that the company “takes the confidentiality of our clients very seriously and understands the significance of this incident.”

Read more:

AI is the Most Important Tech Revolution In Decades- Bill Gates