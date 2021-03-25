Careem expands its Corporate Portfolio, partners with PTCL

Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has entered into a strategic partnership with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. (PTCL) to facilitate the latter’s employees with cost-effective mobility solutions in their commuting needs.

With this partnership, Careem will provide safe, hassle-free, and convenient mobility for 16,000+ employees across multiple locations in the country. A signing ceremony was held to mark the occasion at PTCL’s head office in Islamabad, where the senior leadership from both organizations was present.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohsin Zaka, General Manager, Ride-Hailing, Careem Pakistan, said:

“We are delighted to provide our corporate services to PTCL. Careem for Business is a solution catering directly to the evolving mobility needs of organizations. Collaborations such as these will undoubtedly assist companies in significantly improving mobility experience for the entire workforce through our platform which offers considerable control, flexibility and cost savings”.

On the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, said, “We are glad to partner with Careem to provide seamless mobility for our workforce across Pakistan. This collaboration will not only create more value and convenience for PTCL employees, but it will also ensure a more secure and easy mode for traveling.”

Careem for Business currently offers cost-efficient, safe and hassle-free mobility to various corporate partners including Jazz, K-Electric, Daraz, Telenor, Habib Bank Limited (HBL), United Bank Limited (UBL), Nestlé, Haleeb Foods, and Afiniti, ultimately living up to its mission of simplifying and improving the lives people using the service every day for their commute to and from work.

Careem which recently became a Super App has more than 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far. Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people to adding mobility of things as well as mobility of money including food, daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer, and mobile top-ups.