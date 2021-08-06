News, Technology

Careem joins forces with the Government to conduct vaccination drive for its Captains and Colleagues

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 45 sec read>

Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and the Government of Sindh (GoS), arranged a Covid-19 vaccination camp for its Colleagues, Captains, their families, and other residents of the workplace at its Karachi and Islamabad offices.

Zeeshan Hasib Baig, Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan, stated”, “We are extremely grateful to the respective government offices for collaborating with us in setting up vaccination drives. I encourage all Careem Captains, Colleagues, and Customers, to get vaccinated as soon as possible and play their part in defeating the virus. Only together, we can beat the spread of this deadly virus”.

Careem is looking forward to ensuring that all its Captains and Colleagues are not only completely vaccinated but are also following the recommended guidelines and will continue to urge its customers to follow the same at all times.

Careem also introduced a “Get Vaccinated” tool in its Super App earlier this year, allowing customers to call the nearest vaccination centre and book a hassle-free ride, avoiding all traffic and parking issues. The tool includes detailed information from official government sources on the vaccines being offered in the country, their eligibility, and the timings and locations of all vaccination centers across the country.

A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

