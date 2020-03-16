To connect and better understand the challenges of the customers and Captains, Careem’s Country General Manager along with his leadership team and colleagues took the wheels to drive around major cities across the country as Careem Captains.

The teams were excited to participate in the activity where they drove around the city and picked up rides like any other regular Captain. This gave them an opportunity to interact directly with the customers and take their feedback on the service. They also took pictures to share the experience on social media.

While Careem is focused on a mission to make the daily commute affordable and convenient for its customers, it is also trying to make the life easier for its Captains. The activity not only gave the colleagues an opportunity to connect with the customers, it also provided them a first-hand experience of what it’s like to drive around the city to earn an income.

Zeeshan Hasib Baig, Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan, was delighted with the response and said “Our Customers and Captains are the backbone of the business. Having shared this experience has only strengthened our ambition to provide the best service to our customers and Captains.”

He further added that he “ salutes the efforts made by the Captains across Pakistan and further commits to take initiatives to simplify and improve their lives”

Careem’s leadership and colleagues hit the road to connect with the customers and Captains as they become ‘Captain for the day’

Careem hopes to make the service better for its Captains and customers as they look forward to serving them in the future with many more opportunities.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk