ChatGPT Bot Clears US Law School Exam

A chatbot GPT cleared exams at a US law school

Microsoft has invested a massive amount in chatGPT from OpenAI this week

It works on Artificial Intelligence to generate text streams from simple cues

A chatbot powered by reams of data from the internet cleared an exam at a US law school. Microsoft has invested significantly in AI to generate text stars from simple cues.

It passed a US law exam after writing essays on topics ranging from constitutional law to taxation and torts. ChatGPT works so efficiently that academics have warned that it might trigger widespread cheating. Also, professors seem worried that it might affect conventional classroom teaching techniques.

Jonathan Choi, a Minnesota University Law School professor, examined ChatGPT by giving the same test faced by students. The test consisted of 95 multiple-choice questions and 12 essay questions.

Surprisingly, the results were extraordinary, like an average student gives. Though, in a white paper titled “ChatGPT goes to law school,” published on Monday, Johnathan Choi and his co-authors reported that the bot scored a C+ overall.

Hence, this was enough score to pass any exam. A boy was near the bottom of the class in most subjects and “bombed” at multiple-choice questions involving mathematics.

According to the authors, “In writing essays, ChatGPT displayed a strong grasp of basic legal rules and had consistently solid organization and composition.”

But the bot ” often struggled to spot issues when given an open-ended prompt, a core skill on a law school exam.”

After the recent issues faced by ChatGPT, officials in New York and other jurisdictions have banned the use of ChatGPT in schools.

According to Choi, it could be a valuable teaching aide. On Twitter, he wrote, “Overall, chatGPT wasn’t a great law student acting alone”. “But we expect that collaborating with humans, language models like ChatGPT would benefit law students taking exams and practicing lawyers.”

Moreover, dismissing the notion of cheating, he replied to another Twitter user that two out of three markers had detected the bot-written paper.

In one more tweet, Choi wrote, “They had a hunch, and their instinct was correct because ChatGPT had great grammar and was rather repetitious.”

Read more:

ChatGPT Will Soon Be A Part Of Google Search

Microsoft Plans To Build OpenAI, ChatGPT Features In All Microsoft Products