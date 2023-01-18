Microsoft Plans To Build OpenAI, ChatGPT Features In All Microsoft Products

Microsoft, a leading tech company, is planning to incorporate tools like ChatGPT and OpenAI to facilitate businesses and end users.

According to Satya Nadella, “we will incorporate this in our applications, so you can fully expect us to use AI.”

Hence, the integration will enable more sophisticated and personalized conversations with customers across Microsoft’s suite of products. The products may include Office 365, Dynamics 365, and Azure services.

On the other hand, if we talk about OpenAI is an Artificial Intelligence research lab that specializes in creating AI technologies such as machine learning algorithms and Natural Language Processing.

Moreover, ChatGPT is the company’s open-source NLP platform which helps developers generate conversational agents .That can naturally convert with humans using voice or text input.

In addition, he also said that “every product of Microsoft will have some of the same AI capabilities to transform the product completely.”

Nadella has never spoken about the Xbox business or quoted an example of how AI would be used in Microsoft’s other efforts.

Nadella emphasized the use of AI in many of its products and mentioned it as the third part of the company’s plan to commercialize its early investment in OpenAI. However, the first method involved opening up access to OpenAI’s tool, its Azure cloud computing platform.

According to Nadella, ChatGPT and Dall E-2 will increase human productivity, spur economic growth, and raise wages for low-wage jobs. Moreover, he cited software developers’ use of AI tools to automatically generate code snippets. As an example of how the technology would increase productivity rather than eliminate jobs.

“The best way to prepare for it is not to bet against this technology; this technology is helping you in your job and business process.”

The tech giant is asking for the Azure OpenAI service generally available. Whereas after first giving a limited number of enterprise customers access to it after November 2021.

Microsoft’s integration with ChatGPT will help provide a more intuitive user experience for customers interacting with the company’s various offerings.

The aim is to provide better customer service through improved conversation capabilities. Moreover, it will also help automate mundane tasks, including order tracking or appointment scheduling.

