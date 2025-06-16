LAHORE: In a major move to support higher education, the Punjab government has allocated Rs15.1 billion for the Chief Minister’s Laptop Scheme in the provincial budget for 2025-26, aiming to distribute laptops to 112,000 students across the province.







This initiative is part of a broader strategy to digitize education and empower students with the tools necessary for academic success. The scheme, which continues to be a flagship project, reflects the government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide among students from different socio-economic backgrounds.

In addition to the Chief Minister’s Laptop Scheme, the government has earmarked Rs8 billion for universities and plans to establish eight new colleges in Punjab to expand access to higher education. The School Wheel Program will also be expanded to improve transport facilities for students.

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman also announced that Rs494 billion has been allocated for the social sector, with Rs148 billion set aside specifically for education. To further support underprivileged students, Rs35 billion will be utilized under the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Programme, which aims to deliver quality education to low-income families.







An additional Rs40 billion has been reserved for improving infrastructure in government schools, including efforts to outsource management to elevate educational standards beyond those of private institutions.

The Merit Scholarship Programme will also receive a significant boost, with Rs15 billion dedicated to enhancing academic opportunities for talented students.

This year’s budget signals the government’s strong focus on youth development, with the Chief Minister’s Laptop Scheme playing a pivotal role in preparing students for a tech-driven future.

It is worth mentioning that the federal government recently allocated Rs61.1 billion to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for 159 university projects across the country.