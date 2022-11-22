China Assists 35 Pakistani Students To Become e-commerce Owners

China has always been a supportive partner of Pakistan in every field. This time, with the mutual cooperation of Islamabad and Beijing,35 students have been selected to become owners of e-commerce companies in the country.

Multiple e-commerce courses were made available to facilitate Pakistani students to impart impeccable Chinese business expertise.

On the other thanks, Dawood University of Engineering and Technology, in collaboration with Human Chemical, Vocational, and Technical College, is the first offered. As a result, 35 students learned about e-commerce business and became owners of companies on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) e-commerce platform.

To have a full command on their business, Chinese language will be a part of the course in a way to access the Chinese market with minimum investments.

We are planning to introduce the second round of courses to enhance the BRI project between Pakistan and China, said DUET Vice-Chairman Dr. Faizullah Abbasi.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Faizullah also said that the initiative would help reduce Pakistan’s unemployment. Not only this, but it will also open the doors to foreign employment opportunities for students.

Besides, the project will also help develop a solid relationship between the educational institutions of both countries.

On this occasion, the founder of EduCast, Abdullah Butt, said that we plan to educate e-commerce to nearly 10,000 Pakistani students in the next two years.

Sindh Technical Board Chairman Dr. Masroor Sheikh said, in total, we are offering three e-commerce courses with a duration of three months each. Furthermore, he added that 32 hours of physical presence is must in order to get the degree.

Indeed, it’s an excellent opportunity for Pakistani students to learn and earn with minimal investments. However, students from all over Pakistan can enroll themselves in the program. Every child will get an opportunity to learn after completing their enrollment. To gain full command, students will have a chance to learn the Chinese language and culture. Including they will also learn Chinese laws and other business opportunities.

