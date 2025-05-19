China Unveils “Unhackable” Quantum Cryptography

China has unveiled what it claims to be the world’s first commercial quantum cryptography system, asserting it to be “unhackable” even by quantum computers.







Developed by the state-owned China Telecom Quantum Group, this system integrates Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) to establish a robust, end-to-end secure communication framework. The company demonstrated its capabilities by successfully conducting a quantum-encrypted phone call spanning over 1,000 kilometers between Beijing and Hefei.

Three-Layer Quantum Security Architecture

The new system employs a three-layer architecture:

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD): Utilizes principles of quantum mechanics to securely transmit encryption keys.

Utilizes principles of quantum mechanics to securely transmit encryption keys. Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC): Implements complex mathematical algorithms designed to withstand attacks from quantum computers.

Implements complex mathematical algorithms designed to withstand attacks from quantum computers. Integrated Security Framework: Combines QKD and PQC to provide end-to-end quantum-secure communication suitable for real-time data protection and identity authentication.

Peng Chengzhi, chief quantum scientist at China Telecom and professor at the University of Science and Technology of China, emphasized the urgency of developing quantum-resistant cybersecurity infrastructure to counter emerging threats posed by advancing quantum technologies.







Nationwide Quantum Network Deployment

China Telecom has established quantum metropolitan area networks in 16 major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hefei. These networks form a nationwide backbone for quantum-secure communication.

Notably, the Hefei Quantum network is recognized as the largest and most advanced of its kind globally, featuring eight core nodes and 159 access points covering approximately 713 miles of quantum key distribution fiber. Currently, it serves around 500 government agencies and 380 state-owned enterprises.

Implications for Global Cybersecurity

Recently, the U.S. government faced a significant cybersecurity breach involving TeleMessage, a modified version of the Signal messaging app used by officials to archive communications. A hacker exploited vulnerabilities within TeleMessage’s system, gaining access to sensitive information, including usernames, passwords, and chat logs from agencies such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as well as from financial institutions like Coinbase.

The introduction of this quantum cryptography system signifies a substantial advancement in cybersecurity, particularly in safeguarding sensitive communications against potential quantum computing attacks. As quantum computing capabilities evolve, traditional encryption methods face increasing vulnerabilities.

China’s proactive approach in deploying quantum-resistant technologies positions it at the forefront of global efforts to enhance information security in the quantum era.