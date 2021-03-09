News, Technology

Chinese based hackers hack more than 60,000 Microsoft Exchange Servers

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 47 sec read>

In recent news, a Chinese-based hacker group known as Hafnium doubled its hack count of Microsoft’s Exchange Servers up to nearly 60,000 globally.

These are primarily organizations and their emails that have been targeted across the globe. Moreover, according to BBC, the European Banking Authority had admitted that it was one of those victims.

According to a timeline by KrebsonSecurity, Microsoft was aware of the Exchange Server’s vulnerabilities in early January. However, the MIT Technology reports that Hafnium may not be the only threat as a cybersecurity analyst pointed out at least five hacking groups that exploited the Exchange Server flaws last week.

The White House press secretary Jen Paski called it an “active threat”. Similarly, White House National Security adviser Jake Sullivan warned about the level of impact the threat has.

In regards to the patches and fixes, Microsoft has not released any further timelines but instead stated:
“We are working closely with the CISA, other government agencies, and security companies, to ensure we are providing the best possible guidance and mitigation for our customers. The best protection is to apply updates as soon as possible across all impacted systems. We continue to help customers by providing additional investigation and mitigation guidance. Impacted customers should contact our support teams for additional help and resources.”

chinese hackers hackers hafnium Microsoft Microsoft Exchange Servers
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Scientists receive signals from the most distant corners of Space

in News
Mar 9, 2021  ·   41 sec read

Punjab Police plans to monitor FIR registration using an app

in News
Mar 9, 2021  ·   40 sec read

Retail powerhouse Marks & Spencer expands online business to Pakistan

in News, Shopping
Mar 9, 2021  ·   51 sec read
Up Next: LUMS alumnus raises $1.4 million for platform connecting Pakistani engineers with Silicon Valley businesses