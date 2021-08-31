Electric Cars, News

Chinese battery maker set to produce cobalt-free power pack for Electric Vehicles

In order to address climate change and ensure that the environment does not face degradation, numerous companies are shifting from fossil fuel to electric-powered vehicles. Though this may seem great for the environment, the one drawback is that these cars are still dependent on lithium-ion batteries that utilize heavy metals such as cobalt. Hence, many tech giants such as IBM, Tesla, and more are coming up with alternative solutions.

So far these tech giants haven’t come up with a proper method, yet a Chinese company called SVOLT is producing cobalt-free batteries at scale. This battery was showcased at the Chengdu Motor Show where the power-packed showed off an 82.5kWh capacity inside a vehicle. Under normal temperatures, the SVOLT battery can deliver approximately 373 miles of range on a single charge and allow the car to accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in under five seconds.

As of now, these batteries are said to reach Chinese automobiles and would later on reach cars globally but there is no fixed timeline in regards to this.

