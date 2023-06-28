Chinese University Offers Numerous Scholarships for Pakistani Students

Note: Instruction on how to apply for scholarships in Pakistan are at the end of the article.

Nanjing University of Information Sciences and Technology (NUIST) is taking steps to support Pakistani students in developing their research capabilities to address the climate crisis. They are offering fully funded scholarships in Climate Change and Environmental Governance. Professor Dr. Tong Jiang, Executive Director of the Research Institute of Climatic and Environmental Governance at NUIST, confirmed the news and expressed the university’s commitment to providing these scholarships to Pakistani students.

NUIST has partnered with NUST (National University of Sciences and Technology) through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate collaboration in scientific research and student and faculty exchanges. Additionally, research cooperation is being expanded to include other prominent Pakistani universities such as Quaid-e-Azam University, COMSATS University Islamabad, and the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Professor Jiang highlighted that young scientists from Pakistani universities specializing in climate change and climate risk studies would be welcomed at NUIST for research purposes. Furthermore, the university would offer Environmental Change Postdoctoral positions.

Their new project in Pakistan centers on addressing water scarcity and identifying tipping points related to climate change. Pakistan has faced significant losses due to severe floods in recent years and is now grappling with high temperatures and droughts. The aim of the research is to mitigate the impacts of climate change and alleviate water shortages.

Professor Jiang also acknowledged the issue of air pollution and smog in Pakistan. The major contributors to poor air quality include industrial emissions, vehicular emissions, domestic emissions, construction-related dust emissions, smoke from brick kilns, and agricultural waste burning. To combat these challenges, he suggested relocating industries from urban areas to industrial zones, transitioning to renewable energy systems, promoting affordable public transportation, implementing tree-planting initiatives, and improving livestock and waste management practices in cities.

The scholarship program and research initiatives led by NUIST signify a commitment to address climate-related issues in Pakistan, focusing on water scarcity, climate change impacts, and air pollution. These collaborative efforts aim to equip Pakistani students and researchers with the necessary knowledge and resources to make meaningful contributions in combating the climate crisis.

The fully funded scholarships offered by Nanjing University of Information Sciences and Technology (NUIST) in the field of Climate Change and Environmental Governance present a remarkable opportunity for Pakistani students to acquire cutting-edge knowledge and skills to tackle pressing environmental challenges. By collaborating with renowned universities and institutions in Pakistan, such as NUST, Quaid-e-Azam University, COMSATS University Islamabad, and the Pakistan Meteorological Department, NUIST is fostering a comprehensive network of research cooperation. This collaboration not only enhances scientific knowledge but also facilitates valuable exchanges between students and faculty, promoting a global perspective in addressing climate change.

The focus on water scarcity and climate change tipping points in Pakistan demonstrates NUIST’s commitment to addressing critical issues that directly impact the country’s environment, economy, and society. With Pakistan heavily reliant on agriculture, water scarcity poses a significant threat to the nation’s stability and development.

By undertaking research and developing innovative solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change on water resources, NUIST aims to contribute to sustainable water management strategies and ensure a secure future for Pakistan. This initiative aligns with the United Nations’ recognition of Pakistan’s increasing water shortage and highlights the urgency to address this pressing issue through comprehensive research and collaborative efforts.

To be eligible for the NUIST Excellent Freshmen Scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Non-Chinese Citizenship: Applicants must be citizens of countries other than China and should be in good health. They should also demonstrate a friendly attitude towards China. Compliance: Applicants must adhere to the laws and regulations of the Chinese government, as well as the rules and regulations of NUIST. They must also meet the admission requirements set by the university. Academic Record: Applicants must have a strong academic background. For undergraduate programs, a good academic performance in senior high school is required, and the applicant should be under the age of 25. For the master’s degree program, a bachelor’s degree is required, and the applicant should be under the age of 35. For the doctoral degree program, a master’s degree is required, and the applicant should be under the age of 40. The minimum academic achievement is a CGPA of 3.0 (out of 4) or an average score of 70 (out of 100). Exclusivity: Applicants should not be recipients of other scholarships provided by the Chinese government, local governments, or other organizations at the same time.

To apply for the scholarship, applicants need to complete an online application through the NUIST Online Application System for International Students. They should create an applicant account, fill in their personal information, and upload the required application documents. During the application process, they should select the “NUIST Excellent Freshmen Scholarship” program. The deadline for submitting the application is June 30, 2023.

