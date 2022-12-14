Chinese Wind Turbine Manufacturer, Goldwind, Opens Its First solution factory in Pakistan

A Beijing-based multinational wind turbine manufacturer, Goldwind Corporation, which currently has multiple ongoing projects in Pakistan, launched a first-of-its-kind solution factory in Pakistan. The factory was launched this Monday in the presence of a wide range of energy sector representatives and energy developers. The solution factory aims at developing indigenous solutions for Pakistani wind power plants.

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, Chinese Economic & Commercial Counsellor to Pakistan Yang Guangyuan attended this ceremony. Mirza Umer, Business Development Manager of Goldwind introduced the company’s portfolio and emphasized the need for this local technical solution center to reduce extensive shipping delays and costs for wind developers.

Umer talked about the aim of the solution factory to promote localization, technology transfer, and capacity building of employees. Yang Jianyong, the Service Director of Goldwind for the MENA region, introduced the structure of the solution factory which will include a repair center and a training center to provide both technology and manpower for regional wind power plants.

This is the second time cooperation between Goldwind and the experienced local wind project developer ACT Wind (Pvt) Ltd. The company’s first project – the 30MW ACT wind power project has also employed Goldwind’s technology and well operated for around 4 years.

CEO of Tapal Wind Energy, Adnaan Tapal, praised the performance of Goldwind’s turbines and service team in Pakistan. Tapal also reiterated the adverse conditions faced by wind power developers in Pakistan but remained optimistic about the sector’s growth in lieu of the expected competitive bidding process by AEDB, for which developers have been waiting for quite some time now.

Goldwind got the wind turbine supply contract from Pakistan back in 2020 for 20 units of GW 121-2.5MW high-temperature model wind turbines for the ACTII project. The project is located at Jhimpir of Sindh Province in Pakistan, which is well known as the “wind corridor” with around 1GW installed wind capacity.

To well serve the market and customers, Goldwind has developed customized environmental adaptability solutions for Pakistan’s particular hot temperature and sandy environment, ensuring excellent performance and high-level availability of the project owner’s wind turbine assets. The reliability of Goldwind’s products has received high recognition from the local wind industry.

Following the secured order of the Gul Ahmed II wind power project and ACTII project, Goldwind has also achieved the milestone of contract signing for the Artistic II wind power project. It is expected to see 150MW new installation of Goldwind turbines in Pakistan in the coming years, and Goldwind’s total installation in the country will reach 477MW.

Over the years, Goldwind has been rooted in the Pakistani market and fulfilled its commitment. As exploring deeply into the market, Goldwind has formed professional teams composed of local employees for sales, operation, and maintenance services, creating jobs and training professionals locally.

In the future, Goldwind will continue to support the “Belt and Road” initiative, bring high-quality products and technologies to Pakistan, and support the country’s development and people’s life with reliable, sustainable, and affordable renewable energy.

